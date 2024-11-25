OU Linebacker Danny Stutsman Calls On Community To Help Locate Missing Jersey

Monday, November 25th 2024, 9:27 am
OU senior linebacker Danny Stutsman took to social media following OU's 24-3 win over Alabama on Saturday to ask for help locating a jersey he wore during the game.
In a post made on X, formerly known as Twitter, Stutsman said his Senior Night jersey was missing from the locker room, and said it appeared as if someone had taken it.
Stutsman said he is asking if anyone finds the missing jersey, to send him a direct message.
November 25th, 2024
November 17th, 2024
November 11th, 2024
November 10th, 2024
November 27th, 2024
November 26th, 2024
November 26th, 2024