OU Linebacker Danny Stutsman Calls On Community To Help Locate Missing Jersey

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman is asking the community for help locating the jersey he wore during the team's 24-3 win over Alabama on Saturday, claiming it was taken from the team's locker room after the game.

OU senior linebacker Danny Stutsman took to social media following OU's 24-3 win over Alabama on Saturday to ask for help locating a jersey he wore during the game.

In a post made on X, formerly known as Twitter, Stutsman said his Senior Night jersey was missing from the locker room, and said it appeared as if someone had taken it.

Stutsman said he is asking if anyone finds the missing jersey, to send him a direct message.