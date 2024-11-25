Oklahoma City Thunder Host Native American Basketball Summit

The Oklahoma City Thunder held its inaugural Native American Basketball Summit on Sunday, featuring speeches on cultural representation and on-court activities for over 80 students.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Thunder hosted the organization's first-ever Native American Basketball Summit on Sunday.

At the summit, former Oklahoma State and Oral Roberts University basketball player Lokota Beatty spoke to more than 80 Native American students about the significance of cultural representation.

"I think that being here in Oklahoma, we have so many tribes here," Beatty said. "I think it's important to educate not just us as Indigenous people, but everyone in the state to recognize that we're here."

The team says students got on-court drills and professional headshots at the Paycom Center.