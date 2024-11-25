Del City Church Looks To Expand Volunteer Efforts To Aid Homeless Population

A Del City Church is looking to expand its volunteer efforts focused on feeding and clothing the metro's homeless population.

-

Shepherd's Fold Ministries, a Del City church, is working to expand its volunteer efforts aimed at feeding and clothing the homeless in the Oklahoma City metro.

Every Sunday, the church goes beyond its walls, bringing hope to those who need it most. Terrance Jones, a volunteer, says the ministry has been picking up unhoused individuals from various shelters across the metro for over two years.

“Everybody deserves a second chance. Everybody deserves forgiveness,” Jones said.

The volunteers transport the homeless to the church, where they serve breakfast and lunch, hold a service, and allow each person to pick out free clothing, before bussing them back.

Sandra White, a member of the congregation, shared how the church’s support helped her turn her life around.

“I felt hopeless. But when I started coming here, it gave me hope again,” White said. “When I met the people here, they helped me out tremendously. They listened to me, they encouraged me, they gave me scriptures to live by.”

With their help, White is now set to move into her own apartment, 14 months after being homeless.

Church leaders are now focused on expanding the ministry.

“If we don’t have compassion for those people, then who are we going to have compassion for? It’s not about us. It’s about helping others,” said Jones.

He added that the goal is to cover more of the city and eventually add more buses to the effort.

“We don’t like to leave nobody behind, but we can only do so much,” he said.

Shepherd’s Fold Ministries accepts donations through CashApp at the username: $SFMHARVEST

Volunteers are also encouraged to join the group on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. at 3200 E Reno Ave.