By: News 9

There were two earthquakes in Oklahoma overnight, according to the USGS.

The quakes, reported as 2.6 and 3.6 magnitudes, happened 10 minutes apart about 23 miles northeast of Enid.

A 3.3 magnitude quake was also reported in the area a week ago.

