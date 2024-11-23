2 Overnight House Fires Under Investigation In Oklahoma City

A family escaped safely from an attic fire near Quail Springs Mall and a separate blaze was contained on the southwest side of OKC overnight, according to Oklahoma City firefighters.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City fire crews responded to two separate house fires overnight, one near Quail Springs Mall and another on the city’s southwest side.

In the first incident, firefighters tackled an attic fire in a home near Quail Springs Mall. Crews sawed holes in the roof to extinguish the flames. The family inside escaped safely.

The blaze caused an estimated $100,000 in damages to the home. The house next door did not catch fire but sustained about $2,000 in heat damage, authorities say. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

In the second fire, crews responded to a home near Redwood Avenue and Southwest 55th Street around 12:30 a.m.

Smoke was coming from a wall on one side of the house. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, and no injuries were reported. Arson investigators are working to determine the cause.

Both incidents remain under investigation.