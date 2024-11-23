The Free Food Pantry Hands Out Thanksgiving Baskets In Millwood

The Free Food Pantry is still handing out Thanksgiving baskets despite the rise in turkey costs this year! Sister Mable Stoss is outside Millwood Public Schools on Saturday delivering the baskets.

By: News 9

Several free turkey giveaways are happening across the metro on Saturday ahead of the holiday.

In Millwood, the Free Food Pantry is giving out Thanksgiving baskets!

This year, Sister Mable Stoss with The Free Food Pantry, INC & Educational Center said the prices of turkeys have doubled, making it more challenging to help out those in need.

She has been helping the OKC community through the holidays for more than 30 years.

If you would like to help (405) 721-6763 or mail to P.O. Box 42641 OKC, 73123.

RELATED: Local Nonprofit In Need Of Turkey To Help Oklahoma City Residents This Thanksgiving



