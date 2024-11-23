Edmond Memorial Overpowers Norman In Quarterfinal Matchup

Edmond Memorial surged in the second half to defeat Norman 49-20 in a thrilling quarterfinal clash Friday night.

Edmond Memorial surged in the second half to defeat Norman 49-20 in a thrilling quarterfinal clash Friday night.

The first quarter remained scoreless as both teams’ defenses stepped up. Norman’s Dax Noles made a game-changing play, intercepting a pass in the red zone to halt the Bulldogs’ early drive. The Tigers capitalized with Phoenix Murphy connecting over the middle to Crew Noles for a 7-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Edmond Memorial evened the score with a perfectly executed flea flicker. Quarterback David McComb delivered a pinpoint pass to Billy McDown for the touchdown.

Norman responded with a fourth-and-one play, as Crew Noles lined up in the Wildcat formation, powered his way for a first down, and added a touchdown to reclaim the lead, 14-7.

The Bulldogs answered quickly, with Riley Baptiste breaking free for a long run to set up a tying score.

In the second half, Edmond Memorial found its rhythm, dominating on both sides of the ball and pulling away for a decisive 49-20 victory.