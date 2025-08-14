Heritage Hall eyes another Gold Ball

Head Coach Brett Bogert leads the Heritage Hall Chargers into a new season with goal for deep playoff run.

Wednesday, August 13th 2025, 10:59 pm

By: Steve McGehee


The Heritage Hall Chargers are a fixture in the High School playoff picture every season.

If you need any proof, the talented Chargers have finished near the top over the last five seasons under Head Coach Brett Bogert. Bogert is entering his 11th season as the Head Coach, 20 years overall at Heritage Hall. Bogert will also be the Chargers' Defensive Coordinator this season, moving over from the offense.

  1. 2024 – Lost to Lincoln Christian in the Semifinals
  2. 2023 – Lost to Lincoln Christian in the State Finals
  3. 2022 – Defeated Metro Christian in the State Finals
  4. 2021- Lost to Lincoln Christian in the Semifinals
  5. 2020 – Lost to Lincoln Christian in the Semifinals

Bogert has won four State Titles as the Head Coach. He enters the new campaign with two options at quarterback, two good ones to choose from, Senior Hudson Ferris and Junior Teagan Lawson.

It’s valuable to have two guys that you can count on,” said Bogert. He admits the decision to name a starter is hard in mid-August, adding that both are great kids and great leaders.

How about this schedule to open the season – WOW - in week zero, they open the campaign at Clinton, followed by a game at Lincoln Christian, a much-needed bye week in week two, followed by a week three home game with the Millwood Falcons.

Despite a challenging start, you can count on another deep run in the playoffs for the Heritage Hall Chargers. 
Steve McGehee
Steve McGehee

Steve McGehee is a Sports Mobile Journalist for KWTV Sports. A native of Wichita, Kansas, he graduated high school from Wichita Southeast and earned a Bachelor of Science degree with an emphasis in Radio/TV at Kansas State University.

