Concerned Citizen Calls On OKCPS To Investigate School Bus Safety

A resident of the Oklahoma City Public School District emphasized the need for law enforcement near Spencer Elementary School to ensure safety during busy hours, citing concerns about speeding vehicles in the school zone.

The school zone sign on Northeast 50th Street near Douglas started flashing at 2:56 p.m. after buses started lining the Spencer Elementary sidewalk.

Neighbor Albert Jenkins said, “That’s my point,” while gesturing toward a car that appeared to be driving too fast in the school zone.

“The children should be able to go to school and come home and not have to worry about getting run over by somebody.”

When asked what changes he would like to see, Jenkins explained, “The buses will actually slow down and do the speed limit, and the parents will actually stop and slow down.”

Oklahoma City Public Schools responded in a statement saying,

“The safety and security of our students, staff, and community members remains our highest priority. When the district receives a complaint, we address it promptly and in alignment with our board policies and administrative regulations. For complaints involving a staff member’s potential unsafe behavior, we initiate an immediate investigation.

However, we are unable to comment publicly on individual employee investigations or any resulting disciplinary actions. Safety is a shared responsibility. We encourage everyone in our community to remain vigilant and report concerns to the OKCPS hotline at (405) 587-SAFE. Together, we can ensure our schools and surrounding areas are safe places for learning and growth.”



