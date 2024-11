Man Killed In Choctaw Motorcycle Crash

One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Choctaw, according to police.

By: News 9

A man is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Choctaw on Friday, according to police.

Police say the crash happened near South Choctaw Road and Southeast 15th Street.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown. The victim has not yet been identified.

