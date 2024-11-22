Oklahoma High Schools Gear Up For Playoffs With Videos For Pep Rally Friday

It's Pep Rally Friday, and while not every school can be featured, we want to recognize the hard work of all metro high school football teams as playoff season begins. News 9's Jordan Ryan collected videos from several schools to share their spirit!

By: News 9

With playoff time underway for high school football, schools across the metro are buzzing with excitement.

While not every school can be featured on Pep Rally Friday, News 9 wants to recognize all student-athletes' hard work and dedication.

As teams gear up for the playoffs, we want to take a moment to highlight a few more schools and celebrate their efforts on and off the field.

News 9's Jordan Ryan collected videos from several schools to share their spirit!




