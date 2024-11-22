Edmond Memorial Faces Norman High In Cross-Metro High School Playoff Game

Friday, November 22nd 2024, 11:07 am
After a 68-28 win over Westmoore in the first round of high school football playoffs, the Norman Tigers will now take on Edmond Memorial in the Class 6A-I quarterfinals.
Before the game, the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch visited both schools to see how they are preparing for the big matchup.
The Tigers are 10-1 overall this season, and look to continue their playoff run with a win over the Bulldogs from Edmond.
The Bulldogs, who are 8-2 this season, had a bye week, making Friday night’s game their first playoff matchup.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
