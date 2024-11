Before Edmond Memorial and Norman High face off Friday night, the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch is seeing how students and fans are gearing up for the high school football playoff matchup.

By: News 9

-

Friday night, the Edmond Memorial Bulldogs and Norman Tigers will face off in the Class 6A-I playoff quarterfinals.

Before kickoff, the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch met with students at each school to see how they are preparing for the big game.