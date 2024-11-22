Stillwater Police Arrest Former Dental Assistant In Sexual Assault Investigation

Stillwater Police have arrested a former dental assistant as part of a sexual assault investigation involving 15 identified victims dating back to 2021.

By: News 9

-

A man has been arrested in Stillwater as part of a sexual assault investigation beginning earlier this year, police say.

Stillwater Police said 35-year-old Cody Allen Stolfa, who is currently detained at the Payne County Jail on the charge of forcible sodomy for the alleged sexual assault of an unconscious victim who was recovering from dental surgery.

According to police, in June of 2024, local Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents presented SPD detectives with a video recording from 2021 which had been discovered on the dark web.

Since then, SPD said investigators have obtained several videos and photographs that revealed multiple sexual offenses, which investigators said occurred from June to September of 2021. Investigators said Stolfa was formerly a dental assistant at an oral surgery clinic in Stillwater during the time in question.

According to Stillwater Police, 15 victims are involved in the investigation, all of whom have been positively identified and notified of the investigation.

Stillwater Police said the department has presented the following charges to the Payne County District Attorney’s Office: