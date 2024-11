Road Closures May Impact Thanksgiving Travel

As Oklahomans hit the road this Thanksgiving season, drivers should be aware that upcoming road closures on Thanksgiving weekend may impact their holiday travel plans.

By: News 9

Closures will occur over Thanksgiving weekend, between Nov. 28 and Nov. 29.

Narrowed roads due to closures include:

I-35 I-40 in Midwest City I-240 at I-35 I-44 near N. 63rd Street SH-66 in Edmond and El Reno

I-40 in Midwest City and I-240 at I-35 will be narrowed through 2025. I-35 will be narrowed at SH-9W in Goldsby through 2026.

Drivers can receive free traffic updates through oktraffic.org, or by using the Android or iOS app.