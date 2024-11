Metro Attorney Jailed After Outburst In Oklahoma County Courtroom

An attorney and former Norman City councilman is being held in jail following an outburst in an Oklahoma County courtroom.

By: News 9

-

An attorney and former Norman City councilman is in jail Friday morning following an outburst in an Oklahoma County courtroom.

Kelly Lynn, a municipal judge and attorney, was arrested Thursday for contempt of court after allegedly becoming aggressive and disruptive while representing a client in a child custody case.

Court records show that despite multiple warnings from the judge, Lynn continued his disorderly conduct, prompting sheriff’s deputies to remove him from the courtroom.

Lynn was reportedly carrying a firearm at the time of his arrest. Deputies said he was legally permitted to do so under state law.

The 49-year-old Lynn was sentenced to five days in jail and is scheduled for a follow-up hearing Friday afternoon.