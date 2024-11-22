Final Autopsy Reports Released In Case Of Murdered Kansas Moms

On Thursday, the Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner's Office released the final autopsy reports for Veronica Butler and Jillian Kelley.

Kelley and Butler were murdered in March, and investigators spent two weeks searching for their bodies in the Oklahoma panhandle. The women, from Kansas, traveled to Oklahoma to pick up Butler's children for a custody visit and birthday party.

However, criminal affidavits allege the women were instead targeted and killed by members of the father's family, and other associates. The father himself was checked into an Oklahoma City rehabilitation facility and has not been charged with any crimes.

The suspects — Tifany Machel Adams, 42; Tad Cullum, 45; Cole Twombly, 50; Cora Twombly, 44; and Paul Grice, 47 — are charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, and conspiracy.

Adams was a central figure in a hard-fought custody battle against Butler.

In the newly finalized autopsy reports, the medical examiner concluded both women died from multiple sharp force trauma, and the deaths are both officially classified as a homicide.

Further details state Kelley was stabbed or cut 16 times, including at least two defensive wounds. A report for Butler states she was stabbed or cut 30 times, including at least 11 defensive wounds.

The reports go on to state both women were located inside a freezer buried 4 to 8 feet underground, along with key pieces of evidence including a stun gun, a roll of tape, and a knife.

Paul Grice and Cora Twombly have recently waived their preliminary hearings, and have since been endorsed as witnesses for the prosecution.

The remaining suspects are scheduled for a preliminary hearing in late December.