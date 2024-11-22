Political Leaders In The State Respond To Matt Gaetz Withdraw

Oklahoma leaders are reacting to the news of Matt Gaetz withdrawing from Attorney General consideration.

Thursday, former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration for the role of U.S. Attorney General. President-elect Donald Trump has since tapped Pam Bondi, the former attorney general of Florida, for the position.

Political leaders across Oklahoma are reacting to the news of Gaetz's withdrawal.

Griffin Media Political Analyst Scott Mitchell said it was an “unsurprising finish.”

“I do not ever think it was a serious situation,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell said he expects Gaetz to be the first of at least a few of President-elect Donald Trump's picks to derail.

“You're starting to see a thread running through some of these now,” said Mitchell. “President Trump withstood a conviction on sexual assault, but that doesn't mean that his cabinet people are going to withstand that, and there are three that this sort of allegation is running through.”

U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin told reporters, “It was good for the administration …" adding, "I think because of the reports that were coming out, it was probably a good decision."

Meanwhile, Oklahoma Democratic Chairwoman Alicia Andrews said in a statement that the Gaetz announcement “underscores the ongoing chaos and dysfunction within Republican leadership …”

Andrews said, "The Oklahoma Democratic Party remains committed to opposing the harmful policies and self-serving politics that define the Trump administration and its allies.”

Mitchell said this shows that the U.S. Senate is sending a message that they don’t plan to confirm just anybody that is appointed by the future president.

“Here's what I think the lesson is: the Republicans are sending a message. Republicans in the Senate, we're going to take serious advice and consent, not going to be recess appointments. We're not rolling over,” said Mitchell.

Now we’re back to square one, questioning who will be tapped next as the chief legal officer.

“I think that they'll be a little more judicious about the AG. This is a supercritical position,” said Mitchell.

Full statement from the OK Democratic Party:

“These recent cabinet appointments are a clear indication of paybacks for loyalty and favors to the Trump administration, rather than selections based on merit or the needs of the American people. This troubling pattern prioritizes consolidating influence and rewarding insiders over addressing critical issues such as access to health care, education, and fair economic opportunities.

As for the announcement from Matt Gaetz, it underscores the ongoing chaos and dysfunction within Republican leadership. This instability highlights the stark contrast between their priorities and the Democratic commitment to providing steady, transparent, and responsible governance. The American people deserve leaders who work for their constituents — not for political power plays or personal gain.

The Oklahoma Democratic Party remains committed to opposing the harmful policies and self-serving politics that define the Trump administration and its allies.” -Oklahoma Democratic Chairwoman, Alicia Andrews.

News 9 reached out to the Oklahoma GOP Chair and did not receive a response as of news time.