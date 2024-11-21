Oklahoma Children’s Hospital Saves Shawnee Family’s Baby From Rare Birth Defect

A Shawnee family is optimistic as their infant daughter, born with a rare respiratory defect, continues to recover after undergoing life-saving surgery at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital.

A Shawnee family experienced a life-changing event with the birth of their daughter. These new parents expected challenges, but they didn’t expect to wait two months to find out if their child would survive. A new life changes everything, but Monica Martinez and Justin Morrell feel blessed.

“They say being a mother will change you and they don’t lie,” Martinez said.

New parents face many firsts. Martinez and Morrell welcomed their baby girl Irelynne to their family on Sept. 17.

“It’s scary, it’s fun, it’s exciting,” Martinez said. “It’s all of the emotions. She’s got a little attitude to her and I love it.”

However, it’s been a long two months. Irelynne suffers from a rare respiratory birth defect called a Laryngotracheal cleft.

“You expect to go through the labor, go through delivery, and then go straight home, but we came straight to the hospital,” Martinez said.

This condition causes severe breathing problems and affects about one out of 100,000 newborns — about half of these children don’t make it.

“I still think about that. It takes me back,” Martinez said. “But she’s okay.”

Morrell said it took countless doctors and medical procedures to pull his daughter through this journey.

“It was a lot to take in,” Morrell said. “They decided they were gonna do open neck surgery. I think that the hard part is done.”

OU Health’s Dr. Vikram Ramjee repaired Irelynne’s airway at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital.

“We are very fortunate at the Oklahoma Children’s Hospital to have the system and the people that we have,” Ramjee said. “[Irelynne’s] done great since then.”

Morrell said they’ll be forever grateful.

“He saved our baby girl,” he said.

Morrell and Martinez embrace change in their lives, and they are ready to welcome Irelynne home.

“We can’t wait,” Martinez said. “She’s a really strong girl. Very proud of this girl."

Morrell and Martinez hope to bring Irelynne home by Christmas. The family has a link to a GoFundMe page to help them with medical expenses.