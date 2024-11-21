Oklahoma City Council Approves Settlement With Family Of Man Killed In Police Shooting

The Oklahoma City Council approved a $1.05 million settlement with the family of Bennie Edwards, a homeless man experiencing mental health issues who was fatally shot by police in 2020.

During its Tuesday meeting, the Oklahoma City Council approved a settlement agreement with the family of a man who was shot and killed by an Oklahoma City police officer in 2020.

An officer shot and killed Bennie Edwards on Dec. 11, 2020, at a strip mall near North Pennsylvania Avenue and Hefner Road. According to police reports, officers were dispatched for reports that 60-year-old Edwards was "bothering customers." Responding officers later found Edwards was armed with a knife, and attempted to de-escalate.

"You're getting tased!" An officer can be heard instructing Edwards in body-camera video of the incident. "Not good. Not good. Drop the knife. Drop the knife. Drop the knife."

The incident escalated when officers stated Edwards rushed at them, and one officer shot at him. Another officer fatally shot at Edwards as he was running away, as can be seen in the video.

David Prater, at the time the District Attorney for Oklahoma County, charged the officer who fired the fatal shots with manslaughter. That decision was reversed in a major announcement from current Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna, who dismissed charges with prejudice in three different police shootings during a press conference in July of 2023.

During a press briefing the day of the shooting, Oklahoma City Police stood by the decision of its officers. Protestors formed around the crime scene in the hours following the shooting.

"The officers, they had no choice, they were forced to discharge their weapons," said then-Capt. Dan Stewart for OCPD.

Family of Edwards said he was homeless and experiencing mental health issues.

Despite the decision to drop criminal charges, Edwards' family moved forward with a civil case against Oklahoma City and the officers involved.

According to a City Council document, a settlement agreement between attorneys for the Edwards family and the City of Oklahoma City was tentatively reached on Oct. 25, amounting to $1,050,000.

A spokesperson for Oklahoma City provided no further comment about the terms of the settlement or the case.

Attorneys for the Edwards family have not yet responded to a request for comment.

Garland Pruitt, the president of Oklahoma City's NAACP chapter, told News 9 the settlement is a step in the right direction. But, he stressed the importance of adequate mental health training for police officers.

In July, Oklahoma City self-reported a 27% drop in mental health-related calls dispatched to the field, citing more calls being transferred to platforms like 988.