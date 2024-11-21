Tackling Food Insecurity: Programs In Oklahoma Aim To Help Families In Need

Oklahoma is ranked 10th in food insecurity nationwide. Programs like the Regional Food Bank and the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma are aiming to support families, children, and seniors in need.

By: Destini Pittman

Oklahoma faces a significant challenge with food insecurity, ranking 10th nationwide in the number of people struggling to access enough nutritious food. Food insecurity, defined as not knowing where your next meal will come from, affects thousands of Oklahomans, with children and seniors among the hardest hit.

Feeding America says the consequences of food insecurity are profound, impacting physical health, mental well-being, and academic and professional performance. According to Feeding America, food insecurity costs Oklahoma more than $1.4 billion annually in healthcare expenses and lost productivity.

Children are especially vulnerable, with one in four in Oklahoma experiencing food insecurity. Chronic lack of nutrition can hinder physical, emotional, and cognitive development, making the work of food banks crucial in addressing this crisis.

Two major organizations are leading the fight against hunger in the state: the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma

Serving 53 counties in central and western Oklahoma, the Regional Food Bank works to provide nutritious meals and snacks to children, families, and seniors. Oklahoma ranks 10th in senior food insecurity, with many older adults forced to choose between food and medical care. The Regional Food Bank aims to ensure seniors and other vulnerable populations have consistent access to nutritious food.

By partnering with local organizations, the Regional Food Bank also connects families with food assistance and other resources to promote long-term economic security.

Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma

Covering eastern Oklahoma, the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma helps combat hunger among the state’s 672,170 food-insecure residents, including 223,890 children. It estimates that an additional $476 million annually would be needed to meet food needs statewide.

Programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) play a major role, with 45.2% of households receiving benefits supporting children. SNAP benefits not only help families but also contribute significantly to the economy, generating nearly $1.4 billion in economic activity in Oklahoma last year.

Community Efforts Make a Difference

Through partnerships, advocacy, and direct distribution, food banks provide critical support to those in need. Their work highlights the urgent need for continued public and private efforts to address food insecurity in Oklahoma and ensure that every resident has access to adequate nutrition.

For more information, visit Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma or Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.