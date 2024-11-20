Devon Ice Rink Reopens For Holiday Season

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch visited the Devon Ice Rink to see what guests can expect this holiday season.

By: News 9

The Devon Ice Rink in Downtown Oklahoma City has reopened for the holidays, and the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch took a trip on the ice to see what guests can experience this season.

The rink officially opened on Nov. 15, but after briefly closing due to weather conditions, the ice is back open for visitors.

"Being right in the heart of downtown, and you cannot beat this view out here, so it's just a great time to come out," Scissortail Park and Myriad Botanical Gardens Chief Marketing Officer Stacey Aldridge said. "We're open through February, until Feb. 2, so we've got lots of time."

Coming up for the ice rink, Thursday night will be Broadway night, featuring music from "Wicked," "Hamilton," and "Mamma Mia!"

For more information about the Devon Ice Rink, click here.