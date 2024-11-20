Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern To Lead House GOP Policy Committee, Pledging To Revitalize Its Role

When the next Congress is sworn in on January 3, House Republicans will still have a narrow majority, under leadership that is mostly unchanged. One difference, however, will be at the top of the important House GOP Policy Committee — it will now be chaired by Oklahoma Congressman Kevin Hern.

-

For the past two years, Rep. Hern (R-Okla.) has chaired the House GOP’s largest caucus, the Republican Study Committee. But with a term limit looming, Hern decided to make a play for conference leadership, running for and winning a tight race for policy committee chairman.

"I think it's real big," Hern said in an interview Tuesday. "I think it's what we've been missing."

Congressman Hern says, that under the leadership of Alabama Congressman Gary Palmer, who’s led the RPC since 2019, the GOP Policy Committee has essentially been a non-factor in setting GOP policy.

"I didn't even know there was a policy committee and I've been here six years,” Hern said. “It had not been functioning, had not met but one time in four years."

Hern says that will change immediately, and, under his leadership, the policy committee will meet, discuss, and give Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and the rest of the leadership team ideas for specific legislation.

"As the Policy Committee chair in leadership, you're trying to create policy at the moment that matches the politics of the moment,” Hern explained,” so that you can move the conference forward."

Hern expects some of the policies matching the current moment will include comprehensive border security, an energy policy that promotes domestic oil and gas production; “and then certainly we have to look at what's going to drive the economy and create certainty in the economy going forward, and certainly, our tax policy and trade policy has a lot to do with that," Hern said.

Hern says, even though Republicans will control the House and Senate, he hopes the policies he tries to advance will have bipartisan appeal.

"I spent 35 years in business,” Hern stated, “I never asked any of my customers, the people I do business with, whether they're a Democrat or a Republican. I always tried to provide the best product, and move my companies forward. I don't see it to be any different here. The product here is making sure America is the number one economy in the world. I would hope my Democrat colleagues would agree with that."