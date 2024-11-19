Dean Blevins: Venables Talks OC Search And OU's Plans For Jackson Arnold

Sports Director Dean Blevins is sharing his key insights from Brent Venables' weekly presser, including the potential hiring of Dan Mullen as OU's next offensive coordinator and the proactive efforts to secure QB Jackson Arnold's commitment for the 2025 season.

There were a couple of revealing things that stood out to me from the weekly presser with OU Head Coach Brent Venables.

We asked the most pertinent question regarding the potential hiring of Dan Mullen as OU’s next offensive coordinator. His answer to my question is revealing.

Venables answered saying he “wouldn’t go into details” on the OC search but that he’d “reached out to Mullen a year ago.”

Plus, I have a strong sense that OU has become proactive about what’s most important about the future. I see the recent moves to convince quarterback Jackson Arnold that OU wants to be able to bank on his return to lead the new-look offense in 2025.