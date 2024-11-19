Oklahoma City Audit Reports Alleged $12 Million In Overpayments To Venue Manager ASM Global

An audit released by the Oklahoma City auditor says that taxpayers may have overpaid millions of dollars to ASM Global, the company managing the Paycom Center and the Cox Convention Center.

By: News 9

An audit released by the Oklahoma City auditor says that taxpayers may have overpaid millions of dollars to the company managing the Paycom Center and the Cox Convention Center.

The audit, conducted by City Auditor Matt Weller, reports that over the past eight years, the city allegedly paid ASM Global, the company responsible for operating both venues, around $12 million more than necessary.

The audit reviewed the financial terms of the city's contract with ASM Global and found discrepancies in the payments made to the company.

The audit said that in 2023, the city paid ASM Global $2.1 million more than the company's operational needs required. Additionally, the audit reports that ASM Global overbilled the Oklahoma City Thunder by $244,000.

Weller noted that the city has not received a detailed breakdown from ASM Global explaining how the extra funds were spent. He issued several recommendations to the city manager’s office to correct the situation.

Key recommendations include ensuring that ASM Global’s proposed budgets align more closely with actual operational costs and implementing additional checks to verify the accuracy of payments made to the company.

City Executive Manager Sue Hollenbeck responded to the audit in a memo, agreeing with the auditor’s findings and stating that efforts are underway to address the issues highlighted in the report.

News 9 has contacted ASM Global for comment but we have not received a response.