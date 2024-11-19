'There Is No Excuse': Moore Police Officer Warns Drivers Of DUI Consequences Ahead Of Holiday Season

Metro law enforcement agencies are out in full force cracking down on drunken driving, with convictions for driving under the influence resulting in thousands of dollars in court fees and jail time.

Drunken driving kills more than 200 Oklahomans each year, according to the Oklahoma Department of Highway Safety. Metro law enforcement agencies are out in full force cracking down on this preventable offense.

A conviction for driving under the influence can result in thousands of dollars in court fees and jail time, but its impact can leave a permanent mark on a person's life. Former Los Angeles Police officer and current Moore Police officer Tyler Cox has delivered difficult news to too many families.

“Right now, we’re seeing a lot of accidents and fatality accidents,” Cox said. “We’ve gotta break the news to somebody that their loved one’s life was taken by somebody who made the wrong choice that night. It takes a toll.”

Over his career, Cox has arrested several drivers who can’t turn back time.

“There’s no going back,” Cox said. “It’s devastating for everybody.”

According to Forbes Advisor drunken drivers cause 25% of Oklahoma’s traffic deaths — the tenth worst percentage in the country. Cox pointed to other substances that impair drivers.

“It can be prescription pills,” Cox said. “In the state of Oklahoma right now medical marijuana is legal, but it is not legal to be under the influence of marijuana and drive. The fine for a DUI is over $10,000.”

Cox knows the real cost. He’s lived it. In 2013, Cox’s mother drove under the influence of prescription pills.

“Nobody’s immune to it,” Cox said. “She was in a solo vehicle accident, and she ended up losing her life from it.”

Cox drives home this message to drivers to prevent other deaths. He said he hopes people stop and think before the consequences become irreversible.

“One drink that’s all it can take,” he said. “There is no excuse. It’s not worth it.”

Alcohol affects everyone differently — but Cox said people should avoid driving even if they have one drink. Oklahoma City Police officials said their officers will also step up DUI enforcement from Thanksgiving through New Year's Day.