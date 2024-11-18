Local Postal Worker Allegedly Robbed At Gunpoint, Suspect Steals Worker's Keys

Oklahoma City Police and postal inspectors are looking for the person who they say held up a postal worker at gunpoint. The postal worker told police a person wearing all black and a skull Halloween mask ambushed him during his route.

Police said it happened in the middle of the day.

A Police K-9 and Air One searched the southeast Oklahoma City neighborhood where the alleged robbery happened but never located the suspect. Police said the person got away with the postal worker’s key that opened mail collection boxes.

Officers were called to the area of Southeast 22nd Street and Kate Avenue around 2 p.m. last Thursday. The postal worker told police a person wearing all black and a skull Halloween mask ambushed him during his route. The suspect allegedly had a gun and demanded the postal worker's keychain.

“A lot of times those keys are taken, there’s a universal key that the suspects are often times looking for,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “A master key and that was taken in the process.”

The suspect also got away with keys to the postal worker's mail truck but did not take the vehicle. Postal inspectors were also on the scene to investigate. They told police they wanted to press charges on behalf of the United States Postal Service.

The U.S. Postal Service is offering a $150,000 reward for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest and conviction.

Anyone with video of the robbery or information can call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.