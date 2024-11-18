Preparing For Holiday Travel: What To Know This Season

As millions of Americans prepare for record-breaking holiday travel by road and air, travelers are urged to plan ahead for winter weather, crowded airports, and potential delays, with tips ranging from vehicle preparedness to booking the best flight days.

By: News 9, News On 6

Record-Breaking Travel Numbers Expected

Triple-A predicts nearly 80 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more during the Thanksgiving holiday, with over 72 million taking to the roads.

Current Gas Prices

Gas prices nationally are down $0.25 per gallon from last year, while in Oklahoma, they are about $0.51 below the national average, making road trips an attractive option.

Air travel will also see significant increases, with the nation’s four largest carriers expecting more passengers than last year, despite airfare rising 3% from 2023. Airport officials recommend arriving at least two hours before departure, especially during the Thanksgiving holiday, as it is traditionally the busiest travel period of the year.

Preparing for Delays and Cancellations

Travelers can prepare for unexpected flight delays or cancellations due to weather by planning ahead:

Download airline apps: These provide real-time updates on flight statuses and gate changes. Pack essentials in carry-ons: Include snacks, medications, chargers, and a change of clothes. Know your rights: Review airline policies on rebooking, compensation, and accommodations for stranded passengers. Consider travel insurance: Many policies cover costs related to weather-related delays. Be flexible: Try alternative airports or routes if flights are canceled​

When to Book and Travel

Best time to book flights: Aim to book holiday flights 3-4 weeks in advance for better deals and availability. Prices tend to rise sharply within two weeks of departure​. Busiest travel days: Around Thanksgiving, the busiest are the Wednesday before and the Sunday after the holiday. For Christmas, expect heavy traffic on December 22, 23, and 27​. Least crowded days: Traveling on the holiday itself—Thanksgiving Day or Christmas Day—often means fewer crowds and lower fares. Midweek days like Tuesday or Wednesday are generally less hectic throughout the season​.

Tips for Safe and Smooth Travels

By Car:

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management emphasizes winter preparedness for road travelers:

Before You Hit the Road:

Prepare Your Vehicle: Ensure your tires are properly inflated with good tread, your windshield wipers are functional, check your antifreeze, and ensure your car battery is fully charged. Keep your gas tank at least half full to prevent freezing​. Pack an Emergency Kit: Include essentials like warm clothing, blankets, a flashlight, extra batteries, a first aid kit, food, water, a windshield scraper, and a small bag of sand for traction​. Clear Your Vehicle of Snow: Completely remove snow and ice from windows, mirrors, headlights, and the roof to ensure visibility and safety for others on the road​.

On the Road:

Slow Down: Drive below the speed limit on icy or snowy roads and avoid using cruise control to maintain better control of your vehicle​. Increase Following Distance: Leave at least three times more space between you and the vehicle ahead compared to normal conditions​. Be Cautious on Bridges and Ramps: These freeze faster than other parts of the road. Approach them with care​. Avoid Sudden Movements: Brake and accelerate gradually to prevent skidding​.

If You Get Stranded:

Stay Inside Your Vehicle: If help isn’t visible nearby, remain in your car for safety. Display a distress signal, such as a brightly colored cloth tied to the antenna​. Run the Engine Safely: Run your car for about 10 minutes every hour to stay warm, ensuring the exhaust pipe is clear of snow to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning​.

By Air:

Enroll in TSA PreCheck to expedite security screening. Pack smart and follow TSA's "What Can I Bring?" guidelines to avoid delays. Leave gifts unwrapped in case security agents need to inspect them. Airports recommend early arrival to handle increased holiday crowds.

Weather Awareness:

Severe storms, like those experienced in Oklahoma Monday morning, can disrupt even the best-laid plans. Monitor conditions using local updates to stay informed.