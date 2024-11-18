Authorities Respond To SW OKC Stabbing

Authorities are responding to a stabbing that happened in southwest Oklahoma City Sunday night.

Sunday, November 17th 2024, 8:30 pm

By: News 9


Authorities say the stabbing happened near Westwood Boulevard and Southwest 15th Street.

According to authorities, a person called the police saying they had been stabbed.

Authorities said the victim told them the suspect had taken off.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

