Authorities Respond To SW OKC Stabbing

Sunday, November 17th 2024, 8:30 pm
Authorities are responding to a stabbing that happened in southwest Oklahoma City Sunday night.
Authorities say the stabbing happened near Westwood Boulevard and Southwest 15th Street.
According to authorities, a person called the police saying they had been stabbed.
Authorities said the victim told them the suspect had taken off.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
