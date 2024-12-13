Movie Man: 7 Movies You Can Watch This Weekend

News 9's Movie Man Dino Lalli previews seven new movies you can catch this weekend.

By: News 9

Several new movies are hitting the big screen this weekend, offering a mix of drama, action, anime, and even a movie you can watch at home.

News 9's Movie Man Dino Lalli previews seven new movies.

'The Nickel Boys': A Powerful Look at History

Based on true events, The Nickel Boys is an R-rated drama that tells the story of two Black teenagers who form a life-saving bond at a notorious Florida reform school during the Jim Crow era. The film follows a young man whose college dreams are shattered by a wrongful conviction, leading to his incarceration. Ethan Herisse, Brandon Wilson, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor deliver standout performances in this unflinching portrayal of a dark chapter in American history. The movie is shot in a unique point-of-view style.

'Maria': Angelina Jolie Captures an Icon

Angelina Jolie stars as Maria Callas in Maria, a biographical drama now streaming on Netflix. Set during the final week of the legendary opera singer’s life in the 1970s, the film explores Callas's memories, tracing the highs and lows of her remarkable career and personal struggles. Jolie’s performance has been praised for its depth and authenticity, bringing elegance and poignancy to this beautifully crafted R-rated character study.

'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim': An Anime Epic

Fans of Middle-earth can dive into The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, an anime feature set 183 years before the events of Peter Jackson’s iconic trilogy. The film explores the history of Rohan and the challenges that shaped its legendary warriors, adding a fresh and animated perspective to J.R.R. Tolkien’s universe.

'Kraven the Hunter': Marvel’s Fearsome Villain

Marvel’s Kraven the Hunter delves into the origin story of one of its most iconic villains. The R-rated film explores how Kraven’s troubled relationship with his ruthless father drives him toward vengeance, ultimately transforming him into a fearsome hunter. Starring Aaron Taylor Johnson and Russell Crowe, the film offers an intense and action-packed addition to the Marvel universe.

'The White Van': A Chilling True-Crime Thriller

The White Van is a suspenseful drama based on true events in Florida in 1975. The film follows a young woman targeted by a menacing white van that stalks her every move. As the danger escalates, her parents dismiss her fears, leading her into a nightmare that shatters her life. This gripping thriller explores a harrowing real-life mystery.

'Dirty Angels': Action Amid Chaos

Dirty Angels is a fictional action-thriller set during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. The R-rated film follows a group of female soldiers posing as medical relief workers as they undertake a dangerous mission to rescue kidnapped teenagers caught between ISIS and the Taliban. Starring Maria Bakalova and Eva Green, the film delivers a high-stakes story of courage and determination.

With a wide array of genres, these films offer something for every moviegoer this weekend.