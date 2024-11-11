Ryan Walters Announces 'Trump Education Advisory Committee' To Oversee Anticipated Policy Changes

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced the formation of an advisory committee within the State Department of Education to oversee and implement anticipated federal education policy changes under the incoming Trump administration.

By: News 9, News On 6

“The future of Oklahoma’s public education is bright with incoming President Donald Trump who has been a fearless champion of efforts to eliminate the federal bureaucracy that has shut local communities and parents out of the decisions that impact their students’ educations,” Walters said in a statement. “With the much-anticipated changes to come under President Trump, Oklahoma needs to be ready to smoothly adapt while upholding Oklahoma values in public schools and maintaining the highest standards of education for our students. I look forward to announcing committee members in the coming days, individuals who are dedicated to improving Oklahoma’s academic outcomes and getting to work on ways we can continue to champion the priorities outlined in my memo to parents and schools last week.”

The press release says the committee, including education leaders from across Oklahoma, will oversee and implement changes to federal education policy, particularly those expected under Trump’s administration.

Walters said he expects to announce committee members in the coming days.

Walters said that the committee's mission is to ensure Oklahoma remains prepared for policy shifts at the federal level, while maintaining local control and prioritizing academic achievement. He said the committee will focus on upholding parents’ rights, advocating for educational choice, and reducing government bureaucracy.

The committee will have three main objectives, according to the press release:

Oversee federal policy changes: Serve as the central team to facilitate communication and implementation of incoming federal education reforms. Execute reforms in a timely manner: Ensure that Oklahoma schools receive the resources and guidance necessary to swiftly implement these changes. Develop recommendations for state education policies: Provide guidance on state legislation and policy adjustments that align with Trump’s broader education goals, including promoting local control and conservative values in education.

Walters said the advisory committee will also focus on identifying and prioritizing Oklahoma’s educational needs in alignment with the federal agenda and work to replace or revise outdated federal programs, ensuring that local values and needs remain central to the state’s education system.