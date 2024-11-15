Mistletoe Market Brings Holiday Shopping, Live Music To Oklahoma City Convention Center

Friday, November 15th 2024, 11:19 am
The annual Mistletoe Market is underway at the Oklahoma City Convention Center. The event features live music, shopping, and refreshments.
Proceeds from the holiday shopping event go toward the Junior League of Oklahoma City, which funds local initiatives that focus on health and wellness.
The event runs until 6 p.m. on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Visit their website for tickets and details.
