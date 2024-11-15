Man Charged With Murder In Death Of Athena Brownfield Expected In Court For Arraignment

Ivon Adams, who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Athena Brownfield, is expected in court on Friday.

By: News 9

One of two suspects charged with murder in the death of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield is expected to be arraigned on his charges Friday in Caddo County.

Ivon Adams is charged with first-degree murder and child neglect. Ivon and his estranged wife, Alysia Adams, were Athena's caregivers at their home in Cyril when she died on Christmas Day in 2022.

Alysia Adams, who is also charged with first-degree murder, declined a guilty plea in court this week, meaning she could still face the death penalty if found guilty.

Alysia Adams is due in court on March 12.