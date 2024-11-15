1 Injured In SW Oklahoma City Wreck

A crash left one person injured on Friday in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

One person was injured in a crash Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said officers responded to the crash in the eastbound lanes of Southwest 29th Street near South Council Road.

After arriving on the scene, OCPD said officers found two vehicles involved in the crash.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved received minor injuries but refused treatment at the scene.