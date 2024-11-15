Death Penalty Case Continued For Pottawatomie County Man Charged With Wife’s Murder

The death penalty case against Frank Byers, accused of killing his wife Makayla Meave, was delayed during a preliminary hearing, leaving her family still seeking answers and justice.

-

The death penalty case against Frank Byers, a Pottawatomie County man accused of killing his wife, Makayla Meave, was delayed during a preliminary hearing on Thursday. The judge continued the hearing, leaving the victim's family still waiting for answers and justice.

"I think it's going to take time, but the truth is going to come out," said Amber Harper, Makayla’s sister. "I wish we weren't in this position at all, but it's not going to go unnoticed. He's going to have to answer for what he's done."

Byers, who maintains his innocence, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife. In September 2023, he reported Makayla missing, but her body was found a week later, shot to death, and wrapped in carpet, in a culvert near the couple’s home in Macomb.

“I'll probably go to my grave believing that someone helped him,” said Barbara Harper, Makayla’s mother.

While no new suspects have been identified, the family remains hopeful that further investigation will uncover more suspects. Meanwhile, the state and defense on Thursday disputed the timeline for providing certain pieces of evidence, prompting the judge to continue the case.

“The longer this takes, the more time to gather more evidence to not only prove that he's guilty but prove there's others involved as well,” said Scott Harper, Makayla’s stepfather.

“I'm very pleased with the DA and what they're doing right now so if it means we have to wait a little longer than we're going to have to wait a little longer,” Barbara added.

The state intends to pursue the death penalty. If a plea deal is offered, the family says they will only consider it if more information comes out about potential accomplices. Byers' next court date is set for Dec. 13 at 1:30 p.m.