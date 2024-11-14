OKC Police Investigating Robberies Of ATM Technicians During Service Calls

Federal and local authorities are investigating a string of violent robberies targeting ATM technicians. Oklahoma City Police confirmed a group of masked robbers recently hit two local banks.

The Oklahoma Bankers Association has been made aware of the robberies being committed across the state. The organization urges ATM technicians to have police nearby when they go to a machine.

Criminals have several ways to steal from ATMs. Some use a truck and chain to open the machine and others jackpot the machine by installing malware or skimmers.

“A number of these attacks are happening in Oklahoma right now,” said Sharon Lewis, Oklahoma Bankers Association.

The attacks have turned violent. Lewis said criminals will vandalize a machine to have a technician sent out, setting the worker up for a robbery.

“Service technicians just need to be very alert and aware,” said Lewis.

Two recent cases in northwest Oklahoma City are under investigation. The first one happened late at night in September at a MidFirst bank. The technician told police he was depositing money into the ATM when four masked men approached him. One of the suspects allegedly grabbed the victim and pushed him back while the others grabbed the cash. The suspects took off in a white SUV with a Texas plate.

Two months later, an identical incident happened at Bank of America. The ATM tech was repairing a machine when a group of suspects approached him, allegedly put him in a headlock, and held a gun to his head. The suspects demanded he open a cash drawer or they would kill him. Once again, the suspects took the cash and left.

The OBA said Moore and Midwest City police are also investigating robberies or attempted robberies in their cities.

The ATF is investigating robberies where illegal firearms were involved.