Police Say Threat To Jones High School 'Unfounded'

The Jones Police Department has determined that a threat made toward Jones High School this week was made by students who admitted they started the text thread to avoid attending school.

By: News 9

The Jones Police Department announced that a threat to Jones High School this week was deemed 'unfounded.'

In a social media post, the Jones Police Department said a school resource officer at Jones High School had been made aware of threats allegedly made by a student.

After an investigation, Jones Police said the officer was able to determine that the threats were not credible and they were made by students who admitted they started the text thread to avoid attending school.

Additional officers were present at the high school on Wednesday, it is unknown if their presence will continue into Thursday.

JPD said school officials identified and disciplined the students involved in the threat.

"Jones Public Schools and the Jones Police Department took these threats very seriously from the start," Jones Police Chief Bryan Farrington said. "We will always work together for the safety of the students and staff."