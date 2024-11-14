At Least 1 Injured In I-44 Crash In SW Oklahoma City

At least one person was injured Thursday morning in a crash just off Interstate 44 in southwest Oklahoma City, police say.

By: News 9

A crash left at least one person injured Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, police say.

The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to the scene located on the offramp leading from Interstate 44 towards Southwest 104th Street.

OCPD said at least one person received "minor injuries."

The exit ramp has since been reopened.



