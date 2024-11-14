How an Oklahoma City Cancer Survivor Encourages Others Facing Life’s Obstacles

An Oklahoma cancer survivor is doing his part in supporting others by sharing his journey with those going through similar circumstances.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention one in eight men will be diagnosed with Prostate Cancer. One man is shared his journey and his message of hope to anyone facing difficult times.

“We all go through times,” said Randy Voigtschild, a prostate cancer survivor.

Voigtschild knows pain. He lost his wife Connie in 2023.

“And then shortly after a very close friend passed away,” Voigtschild said.

Doctors diagnosed Voigtschild with prostate cancer in 2019 while his late wife battled health complications.

Last week's storms destroyed Voigtschild’s daughter’s home.

He said he was happy he was still here to care for his family.

“I’m so grateful,” Voigtschild said. “A heart of gratitude.”

Radiation oncologist Dr. Tyler Gunter at the OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center helped Voigtschild overcome his battle through proton therapy. Gunter said Voigtschild’s bright spirit likely made a difference on his journey.

“Randy’s a delight,” Gunter said. "My patients who start out the process with a positive outlook tend to tolerate things better and sometimes even making a quicker recovery.”

Voigtschild is a retired chief master sergeant in the United States Air Force. He advocates for mental health support for those who have fallen on hard times.

“You tell people when they make a difference,” Voigtschild said.

Voigtschild passes out blue ribbons with the phrase “Who I am Makes a Difference” as part of Blue Ribbons Worldwide — an organization Helice Bridges founded to spread love into the world.

“Everybody has the ability to pick each other up,” Voigtschild said.

Voigtschild remembered the day — he beat cancer.

“October tenth, 2024,” he said. “That was an awesome day.”

Voigtschild knows others face battles like his.

“There’s gonna be a way found for whatever adversity you're facing,” Voigtschild said.

He said encouragement heals life’s pain.

“That makes a difference often because we can’t shoulder it ourself,” Voigtschild said.

Voigtschild said he hopes people tell their loved ones how much they mean to them.