Oklahoma Experts Stress Importance Of Communication In Preventing Child Abuse

The Care Center of Oklahoma urged parents to talk openly with children about boundaries and safety to help prevent abuse.

The Care Center of Oklahoma sent a message to Oklahomans about child abuse prevention on Wednesday.

"One of the biggest safeguards that we see against abuse is when caregivers and parents really work to have open communication with their children. It can provide them opportunities to talk about hard things,” said Shelby Lynch, Director of Prevention and Outreach at the Care Center.

The Care Center advised that it is never too early to start having conversations with children.

"One important thing to do is make sure that they understand that their privates are private. Their private areas are anything that's covered by a swimsuit," Lynch instructed.

Teaching children the anatomically correct names for their private parts eliminates confusion, the Care Center added.

“It's also important that kids understand that they do have a right to say ‘no’ to any type of touch that they don't want,” whether that be from a family member, friend or stranger, Lynch shared.

Another important lesson to teach your children is the difference between a secret and a surprise, the Care Center said.

“Surprises are good things that make other people feel happy inside and something that's kept to ourselves for a very short amount of time," Lynch began. “Secrets are things that can make you feel sad or scared, or that you're not safe.”

For those who know the pain of abuse, the Care Center feels hopeful, it said.

"Just because they have experienced abuse does not mean that they're doomed for life. As long as they have caring adults in their lives that are going to advocate for them, they're going to be ok. There is a lot of hope and a lot of healing that comes from something really terrible,” Lynch stated.

All Oklahomans are mandated reporters of suspected child abuse. If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, contact the Department of Human Services. If a child is in immediate danger, call 911.