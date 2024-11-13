Daughter Of Deadly NW OKC Hit-And-Run Victim Speaks Up After Driver Is Sentenced

A family has been waiting four years for justice in a deadly hit-and-run case. On Wednesday, a grieving daughter spoke up after a punishment was handed down for the man who killed her mother.

-

A grieving daughter spoke up on Wednesday after a punishment was handed down for the man who killed her mother.

The victim's family has been waiting four years for justice in the deadly hit-and-run case.

The victim's daughter said justice for her mother has been an uphill battle from the beginning. Lee Anna Pannell fears 30-year-old Tyler Jenicek will continue to be a threat to the community even after he serves prison time.

The family of Percilla Cheadle, 49, said they were still processing the sentencing hearing for Jenicek held Tuesday.

“He just seemed like he was sad that he had to go to jail,” said Lee Anna Pannell, the victim’s daughter.

Pannell said Jenicek did not seem remorseful for the death of her mother. Jenicek was sentenced to six years in prison for manslaughter but will do less time because it is an 85-percent crime.

“For five years, for five-point-one years doing 85 percent,” said Pannell.

Pannell does not think the sentence is enough for taking a life. “On behalf of my family we are absolutely not OK with that offering, that is not OK,” said Pannell.

Pannell said Jenicek was speeding. “He was going 80 in a 40,” said Pannell.

When he hit the woman near North Rockwell Avenue and Melrose Lane and did not stop. “What about stopping and trying to help this lady," asked Pannell. “Or pull your truck over so cars can stop running over my momma?”

Court records showed Jenicek was charged in Cleveland County with assault and battery and eluding police six months before the deadly hit and run. Jenicek racked up charges of DUI, eluding police, drug possession, and public intoxication while the manslaughter case was moving through the courts. Holding up justice for the victim’s family.

“He’s in jail or he’s locked up at this time or he doesn’t get out until this time,” said Pannell.

Jenicek will be on probation for 15 years after he serves prison time.