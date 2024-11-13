Choctaw Family Of 9 Embracing Community Support After EF3 Tornado Destroys Home

A Choctaw family who were displaced by an EF3 tornado earlier this month are expressing gratitude for the support they received from their community.

After a tornado swept through parts of Choctaw earlier this month, destroying the Cunningham family's home in the process, the family says they are trying to get back on their feet.

Zac Cunningham, along with his wife, seven children and two dogs, said his family now lives in a much smaller home with only three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

"It's a struggle having to feed seven kids, ourselves, to save up money to buy new cars and a new house," Cunningham said.

Cunningham is a veteran who served in Iraq twice, said the tornado woke him up in the middle of the night, and sounded like an explosion from his days in the military.

"It was loud and violent," said Cunningham. "It took me back with PTSD, and I might have some from this because I know the rest of the family does."

Despite the devastation, the entire family said they are thankful to be unharmed and is in awe of the support they've received so far.

From across the community, a little girl donated her own Halloween candy to the Cunningham children when she heard they were upset about losing theirs in the storm.

"We feel blessed," Cunningham said. "Whenever you see the destruction and see people come together it's amazing, but it's another thing to be a part of it and to receive it."

The Cunningham family said they are still in need of many things, such as nonperishable food items, furniture, and gifts to give their children for Christmas.

For those interested in donating, click here.