Oklahoma Highway Patrol Respond To SW Oklahoma City Crash Involving Motorcycle

Wednesday, November 13th 2024, 6:30 am
Police responded to a crash involving two vehicles in southwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened along Interstate 40 near Meridian Avenue.
According to OHP, one of the vehicles involved in the crash was a motorcycle.
It is unknown if there were any injuries.
