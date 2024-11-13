Oklahoma Highway Patrol Respond To SW Oklahoma City Crash Involving Motorcycle

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a crash Wednesday morning involving a motorcycle and one other vehicle on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

-

Police responded to a crash involving two vehicles in southwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened along Interstate 40 near Meridian Avenue.

According to OHP, one of the vehicles involved in the crash was a motorcycle.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.