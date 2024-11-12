1 Injured Following Crash Involving Motorcycle In NW OKC

At least one person is injured following a crash involving a motorcycle in northwest Oklahoma City.

At least one person is injured following a crash involving a motorcycle in northwest Oklahoma City.

The scene is near North May Avenue and Quail Creek Road.

Oklahoma City Police say two vehicles, including the motorcycle were involved. Police say that the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, and was transported with a head injury to a local hospital. He was alert and talking at the time of transport.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.