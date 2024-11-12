1 Injured Following Crash Involving Motorcycle In NW OKC

At least one person is injured following a crash involving a motorcycle in northwest Oklahoma City.

Tuesday, November 12th 2024, 4:54 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

At least one person is injured following a crash involving a motorcycle in northwest Oklahoma City.

The scene is near North May Avenue and Quail Creek Road.

Oklahoma City Police say two vehicles, including the motorcycle were involved. Police say that the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, and was transported with a head injury to a local hospital. He was alert and talking at the time of transport.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 12th, 2024

November 12th, 2024

November 12th, 2024

November 11th, 2024

Top Headlines

November 13th, 2024

November 13th, 2024

November 13th, 2024

November 13th, 2024