The Porch Previews Remington Park’s Extreme Holiday Showdown

Remington Park will be hosting the Extreme Holiday Showdown on Saturday, and the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch stopped by to see how organizers are inviting people to get into the holiday spirit.

On Saturday, Remington Park will host the Extreme Holiday Showdown, a family-friendly event to usher in the holiday season.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch visited Remington Park to see what visitors can expect.

Organizers say the event will be open for people to come and meet some of their favorite holiday-themed characters.

"We are so excited to bring to you a Christmas Holiday Extravaganza," Remington Park sponsorship sales manager Alexis Zeigler said. "It is the extreme holiday showdown here at Remington Park, and we could not do it without our friends at TREO, the Thoroughbred Racing Association of Oklahoma. We are so excited to bring you Christmas characters, regular holiday characters, racing down the race track."

Zeigler said afterward, that the race track will be opened for animals looking to find their forever home this holiday season.

"There's going to be dogs racing down the track that are going to be adoptable that day," Zeigler said. "We have everything from photos with Santa, and the first 200 children will get a "Believe Bell" from Santa, and they can take pictures with all their favorite holiday characters, like the Grinch, Elsa, Cindy Lou Who, Buddy the Elf, everybody."

In addition to music, a Christmas costume contest, and a hot cocoa stand, there will be enough activities for everyone to enjoy.

The Extreme Holiday Showdown begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, click here.