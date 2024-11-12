Man Hospitalized After Being Struck By Train In Norman

A man was injured after being hit by a train Tuesday morning in Norman, according to police.

By: News 9

One person was hospitalized after being struck by a train Tuesday morning in Norman, police say.

The Norman Police Department said at approximately 1:52 a.m., a man had attempted to cross the train tracks along West Brooks Street near Classen Boulevard when he was struck.

Norman Police said the man was conscious when officers arrived on the scene and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

NPD said the man's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.