Fingerprints Left Behind In OKC Identify Cross-Country Best Buy Theft Suspects

Oklahoma City Police are tracking a pair of grand theft suspects traveling cross-country.

Police said on Monday the men recently hit a local electronics store and stole more than $30,000 in high-dollar merchandise.

Besides camera footage of the two suspects, police said the men touched various items at a local Best Buy store leaving behind evidence. Their fingerprints led authorities to the identities of James Gibson, 36, and Caesar Green, 36, along with their lengthy criminal histories.

Oklahoma City Police said that Gibson and Green are wanted in Oklahoma and eight other states. Court documents showed the men are tied to at least 77 thefts from Best Buy stores across the country.

“They worked as a team it appears,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police were called last month after the suspects hit a Best Buy store in southwest Oklahoma City. "One suspect entered and the second suspect went to a different area,” said Quirk.

The store's manager told investigators the first suspect went to the camera case, while the accomplice waited in the appliance area. The manager reported the suspect removed the latches on the case and slid back the glass door to remove expensive cameras. Police said the suspect did the same to the area where drones were on display.

“Then met up with the second suspect while inside,” said Quirk. “They placed those items, concealed them in a bag, and simply walked out of the store.”

Police said the men walked away with two bags holding 31 cameras and drones worth more than $33,000. The men left Oklahoma and allegedly committed the same crimes in Austin, Texas, the next day.

“Investigators have since learned who these two people are,” said Quirk.

Police said Gibson and Green have New York City addresses and previous criminal histories in New York, New Hampshire, and Florida.

Police were able to lift the suspects' prints from the camera display cases and several appliances. Investigators filed arrest warrants for the men last week.

The men are accused of stealing nearly $700,000 in merchandise from Best Buy stores across the country. Police did not say what the suspects did with the stolen equipment.