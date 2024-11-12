Over $125,000 Raised For Oklahoma Man, Mother Involved In Fatal Crash On The Way To Chiefs Game

Nearly a thousand people have donated to an Oklahoma mother and son involved in a deadly crash on the way to a Chiefs game in early November.

-

Megan Barnett and her son, 18-year-old Connor Barba, were heading to Kansas City to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Chiefs on November 4.

The tickets were a birthday surprise, according to a GoFundMe account set up for the family. A Kansas Highway Patrol crash report shows the mother and son were hit head on November 2 by a driver who veered into their lane, killing Connor, and injuring his mother.

Since the accident, there has been an outpouring of prayers and donations to the fund. The organizer of the fund said Connor had been a huge Baker Mayfield fan since his time at OU, while his mom supported the Kansas City Chiefs. The fund goal is $20,000 but has far exceeded that with nearly 1,000 donations, including one from the Buccaneers for $10,000. The fund is now at more than $128,000.

On X the Bucs said, "Sending our love to Connor Barba's family as they grieve this tragic loss."

﻿According to an ESPN report, Baker Mayfield also expressed his condolences. In a statement, he said:

"I am honored and humbled knowing that Connor was such a big fan. I would have loved to have met him. As a new parent, this really hits home for me.”

He also said he hopes Megan makes a full recovery and is reportedly planning to reach out to the family.

According to the GoFundMe organizer, Megan is still in ICU at a Tulsa hospital where she has had multiple surgeries. He goes on to note that she is uplifted by all the support.

"Megan and her son Connor were in a tragic accident on their way to Kansas City to celebrate his upcoming birthday," the GoFundMe reads. "Megan surprised Connor with tickets to a Monday Night Football game between the Chiefs and Bucs. Unfortunately, they were involved in a head-on collision on the way to Kansas City that tragically took Connor’s life. Megan is currently in the ICU in Tulsa and has many injuries that will require extensive recovery. We are asking for your support to help with medical bills and funeral costs."