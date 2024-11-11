Markwayne Mullin Says President-Elect Trump Has Not Visited With Him For Cabinet Position

Sen. Markwayne Mullin said on Monday that President-elect Donald Trump has not contacted him to offer him a cabinet position.

By: News 9, News On 6

In a statement to News 9, Mullin said:

“The President has not visited with me about any cabinet position. I’m still celebrating America’s victory in putting President Trump back in office”.

This statement comes after speculation that Mullin would be offered a role as the secretary of the Department of Interior or the Department of Veterans Affairs.

According to NOTUS, a Washington publication from the Allbritton Journalism Institute, Mullin led the Trump campaign’s Native American outreach and is considered more likely for the Department of Interiors given his background and expertise.

NOTUS reported that the secretary of the Interior is responsible for conserving most federal land and overseeing several agencies, including the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Bureau of Land Management, and the National Park Service.

Mullin was appointed to the Senate Indian Affairs Committee in 2023 and has advocated for tribal sovereignty and for the U.S. government to uphold the treaties with Native American tribes.

NOTUS said if nominated and confirmed, Mullin would only be the second Native American cabinet secretary in history after the current secretary of Interior, Deb Haaland.

According to NOTUS, sources have said the senator has not indicated whether he is interested in serving in the administration and is not actively lobbying for a position but would heavily consider it.