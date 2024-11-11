Holiday River Parade Returns To Riversport On Saturday

The Riversport Holiday Parade returns to Oklahoma City on Saturday with a festive lineup of decorated boats, skiing elves, performances, and a fireworks and laser show, all free to the public.

By: News 9

The Riversport Holiday Parade is set to make its return on Saturday at the Oklahoma River, bringing a festive, family-friendly event filled with decorated boats, performances, and holiday cheer.

Mike Knopp, Riversport's Executive Director, came on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk more about the event.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. with a pre-show featuring a variety of entertainment, including the Street Outlaws’ “Farm Truck,” nutcrackers on stilts, music groups from Oklahoma City University, and dancers.

Knopp encouraged attendees to arrive early, as the event will draw a large crowd.

At 7 p.m., the action shifts to the water, where skiing elves will perform stunts on the river, followed by the highly anticipated boat parade at 7:30 p.m.

The parade will feature a variety of creatively decorated boats, with prizes for the best displays.

The event will also include a visit from Santa, a spectacular fireworks display, and a laser show to cap off the evening.

The parade and most activities are free to the public, though parking at Riversport is $10.

Food and hot chocolate will also be available for purchase.

For more information about the event or to register a boat, CLICK HERE.